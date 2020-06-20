PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Rumors

Spread the love











No matter which team you play for, the next wave of console wars is upon us! Many fans are waiting to see just which system will leave their wallets happy; as well as when will they actually be able to get their hands on one of them! Will you end up with a shiny new PlayStation 5 or a smooth matte Xbox Series X on your shelve?

A tweet from the content creator, Ben Geskin, showed a screenshot from Amazon, listing the Playstation 5 as 399€ for the digital edition and 499€ for the version that includes a disk drive. Two days later, an Amazon France spokesperson confirmed with TechRadar that the image was faked and not from their site. Here is the original tweet from Ben Geskin:

PlayStation 5 Price: 499€?



As for the upcoming Xbox Series X, Forbes is reporting that a reliable leak from a Dutch site, TechTastic, says we can expect the Xbox Series X to be much cheaper than the upcoming PlayStation 5. Microsoft appears to be aiming for a much friendlier price point than Sony will offer, hoping to offer their console at half the price! Microsoft might lose some cash with selling at a cheaper price, but plans on making up the lost through their subscription services offered to Xbox users. We can expect the price to be announced in July, during Microsoft’s July event.

As far as what performance we can expect, both systems are hosting much more power than previous versions. The Xbox Series X will have more raw power; however, PlayStation's custom solid-state drive (SSD) loading system could give the Xbox Series X a run for its money. PlayStation's custom SSD controller is expected to make most game loadings happen instantaneously. With a target speed of 5GB a second, the Xbox Series X will need that lower price point to even put up a fight! Check out more info on PlayStation 5 right here!