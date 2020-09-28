The New Minecraft Mobs: Which Will You Vote

Spread the love











During MineCon Earth 2017, the development team over at Mojang reached out to the community to get an idea of what new mob should be added to Minecraft. The community was given three amazing ideas and allowed to vote on which of the three would become a reality. Well, it is time again for the community to vote in what Mojang is calling Mob Vote!

In the 2017 vote, the three mobs originally didn’t have a name at the time but were simply just known as Mob A, Mob B, and Mob C. For those that don’t know, the community voted Mob B, which became known as the Phantom; with the other two concepts being scraped. This time around, the community is given a more clear idea of what these mobs will be called and how they’ll fit into the world. On September 28, the official Minecraft Youtube channel even gave us our first look at the Moobloom!

The other two mobs that will be in the voting pool are the “Iceologer” and the “Glow Squid.” At the time of this article, we don’t have much info on these two, but videos on these twos are sure to come soon from the teams working on them. We can guess that the Iceologer will most likely function much like the witch does in Minecraft’s Swamps. The Glow Squid, on the other hand, could be the wildcard of the bunch. While Minecraft does host some coral reefs; the Glow Squid could open the door to a whole new area in Minecraft maps.

Who do you think will end up winning the vote? Will the Moobloom be a crowd favorite? Will the Iceologer freeze the other two in their tracks? Will the Glow Squid outshine the competition? If you want to know who the community picks, be sure to follow Mammoth Gamers on Twitter and Facebook, for all your gaming and tech needs!