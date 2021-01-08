PlayStation Users Finally get Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

Spread the love











Cyberpunk 2077, the long-awaited video game finally found its home in the gaming community! Whether you waited the full long 8 years or just a few months, everyone was more than excited about this wonderful game. While the launch of Cyberpunk has been bittersweet for many, it became very bitter for many PlayStation fans. Bugs and performance issues liter all versions of the games, but with the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X, CD Projekt RED may have forgotten to ensure Cyberpunk worked as intended on older models.

As their letter to gamers states, they want their users happy with their experience, and if they aren’t, they are more than welcome to a refund. Sony, on the other hand, was not pleased with CD Projekt RED for stating this, as it goes against their policy. This disagreement was later confirmed, with Sony removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. While performance on all platforms has issues ranging from graphics being unplayable low to story breaking bugs, PlayStation 4 users were hit the hardest.

As of the time of this article, PlayStation users can now get a PlayStation Store refund on their copy of Cyberpunk 2077. Sony does appear to be overwhelmed with the amount of request at this time, and as such are going through the requests in a queue like manner. Sony has also stated that everyone and anyone is welcome to receive a refund on Cyberpunk 2077, despite normal refund policies.

